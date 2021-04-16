measures-eased-as-retail-in-kozani-and-driving-schools-open

The partial resumption on Monday of retail trade with the click-away method in the northern Greek town of Kozani and the conditional reopening of driving schools was announced on Friday by Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

Driving schools, he said, are opening on the condition that instructors and students test themselves for Covid-19 ahead of their lessons and tests. Driving theory lessons will take place online.

However, the committee of infectious disease specialists expressed opposition to the opening of shopping malls and beauty salons on Monday.

In addition, the following areas around the country were designated “deep red” (very high risk) on the epidemiological map: the islands of Thassos and Kythnos, and the municipalities of Rethymno, Phaistos, Maroneia-Sapes, Didymoteicho, Pydna-Kolindros, Kavala, Volos, Sintiki in Serres and North Tzoumerka.