labor-accident-in-northern-greece

Two workers died in an accident at a Public Power Corporation steam power station near Agios Dimitrios in Kozani, northern Greece.

According to reports, the two men, for reasons that were not initially clarified, plummeted from a raised basket as they worked on a cooling tower at the plant’s desulfurization unit.

The men worked for a subcontracted German technical company that is carrying out work on the desulfurisation unit.

The cooling tower is 108 meters tall.