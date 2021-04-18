NEWS

Labor accident in northern Greece

Two workers died in an accident at a Public Power Corporation steam power station near Agios Dimitrios in Kozani, northern Greece.

According to reports, the two men, for reasons that were not initially clarified, plummeted from a raised basket as they worked on a cooling tower at the plant’s desulfurization unit.

The men worked for a subcontracted German technical company that is carrying out work on the desulfurisation unit.

The cooling tower is 108 meters tall.

[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
