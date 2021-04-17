nato-general-secretary-holds-call-with-turkish-president

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call on Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussing developments in the Aegean, the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as other issues including Libya, and the situation in the Ukraine.

“President Erdogan stated that thanks to Turkey’s constructive steps and insistent calls, a calm atmosphere prevailed in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean,” said a press release shared on Twitter by the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of supporting the provisional government in Libya, especially in the areas of defense and security, and claimed that the agreements between Ankara and Tripoli are contributing to this goal.

Finally, Erdogan and Stoltenberg talked about wider geopolitical NATO concerns including the planned US withdrawal from Afghanistan, where Erdogan suggested NATO should continue to provide support, and the Russian build-up on the Ukrainian border, with the conversation centering around the need for dialogue and a preservation of Ukrainian territorial integrity.