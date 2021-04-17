conscript-dies-on-island-of-limnos

The Hellenic Army General Staff announced the death of a recently enlisted conscript on the island of Limnos on Saturday.

According to the statement, the 23-year-old soldier was found unconscious in the company barracks during the morning roll call. There were immediate attempts by the unit’s doctor to revive him before he was rushed to the Limnos General Hospital.

The Army General Staff expressed its condolences to the family of the soldier and stated that the cause of death will be investigated properly.