self-tests-made-obligatory-to-more-employees-as-of-april-19

Self-administered coronavirus tests will be obligatory to a wider range of employees in the public and private sector as of Monday (April 19), according to a joint ministerial decision issued on Saturday.

Public sector employees include those working in Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP), local municipal administrations, judicial officials, court employees, cleaning services and those employed in the “Help at Home” program.

In the private sector, employees who will have to provide a negative result are those in retail, hospitality, transport and travel, hairdressers, nail salons, and betting agencies.

Tests will have to be taken once a week, before going to work, and is valid for seven days.

An employer is not allowed to allow an employee who has not taken the test or tested positive to come to work.