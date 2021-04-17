Driving schools reopening with conditions on Monday
Driving schools are reopening on Monday for the first time after almost six months on the condition that instructors and students test themselves for Covid-19 ahead of driving lessons.
The theoretical lessons and exams will be held online, while road tests will be scheduled every hour, by appointment, keeping windows open and with the mandatory use of a face mask.
Those taking the road test will have to produce a negative self-test 24 hours beforehand.