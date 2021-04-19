e-booking-pilot-scheme-for-bus-seats-launched

The municipal authority in the western Athenian suburb of Haidari and the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) have launched a pilot scheme through which commuters will be able to book their bus ticket on their mobile phone.

The platform concerns municipal bus itineraries that link Dasos with central Haidari and the metro station Agia Marina metro station.

People with no access to mobile phones will be able to book their ticket by phone on the previous day. If all seats are not filled, the bus will also pick passengers from the road.

Buses will leave from Eleftherias Square every 40 minutes, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.