More employees required to self-test for Covid-19 as of Monday

The government will start distributing self-administered coronavirus tests to a wider range of employees in the public and private sector for whom testing for Covid-19 is mandatory as of Monday.

Public sector employees include those working in Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP), local municipal administrations, court employees, cleaning services and those employed in the “Help at Home” program.

In the private sector, employees who will have to provide a negative result are those in retail, hospitality, transport and travel, hairdressers, nail salons, and betting agencies. Tests will have to be taken once a week, before going to work. 

