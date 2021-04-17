NEWS

Intubations reach new high as new cases and deaths decrease



The Greek Health authorities announced on Saturday that there are 837 intubated patients currently in ICUs, a further increase from Friday’s 824, while reporting a decrease in both new cases and deaths. There were 67 deaths on Saturday, a significant decrease from the 91 deaths reported on Friday, but enough to bring the total number of deaths up to 9,397. Finally, there were 2,411 new cases from 64,211 tests with a positivity rate of 3.75%.

Despite the decrease in new cases, the pressure on Greece’s capital and its surrounding regions remains. Attica, the geographic epicenter of the pandemic in Greece, reported 1,169 new cases, a distribution rate of 42.1%. There were 299 new cases in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

