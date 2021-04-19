NEWS

Greece offers condolences over Egypt train accident

Greece has expressed its grief over Sunday’s train accident in Egypt’s Qalioubia province north of Cairo that killed 11 people and left 98 injured.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic railway accident in Egypt. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the injured. We express our full solidarity to the people and to the government of our friend Egypt,” the Greek Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday.

The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed at 1.54 p.m. (local time), about 40 kilometers north of Cairo, authorities said.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, they said. 

 

