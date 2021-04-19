Officials to announce decisions on Easter travel, church services

Officials are in the coming days set to announce whether movement will be allowed between regions during the Easter holidays.

A decision is also expected on church services.

Greeks traditionally travel to family-owned homes in the countryside, filling into churches and chapels to celebrate the most significant religious event in the Orthodox calendar.

Experts appear divided over the prospect of easing pandemic restrictions.

Some say that lifting the existing ban on inter-regional travel will undermine efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the country’s formal reopening to international tourists on May 14.

Other experts say that the government’s current policy mix against Covid-19 is no longer sustainable, as pandemic fatigue has taken the better of lockdown compliance. They suggest that citizens with a negative Covid-19 self-test be allowed to travel between prefectures for Easter.

Greek health authorities announced 1,829 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 65 deaths, while the number of patients on ventilators reached a new high of 841.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 315,273 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 9,462 fatalities.