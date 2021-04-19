NEWS

Greece seeking open channels with Turkey, gov’t says

Greece wants to keep channels of communication with Turkey open, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said Monday, however adding that it expects its Aegean neighbor to abide by international law. 

“Greece seeks [to maintain] open channels of communication with Turkey and the consolidation of a positive atmosphere that will allow the easing of tensions and the adoption of a positive agenda,” Peloni told a press briefing Monday, adding that Athens recently submitted a proposal to Turkey outlining 15 areas of possible economic cooperation.

Last week, the foreign ministers of the two countries clashed openly at a joint news conference in Ankara.

In an interview with Kathimerini’s Sunday edition, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said although a solution to the issues dividing the two NATO allies is difficult, it is not impossible.

