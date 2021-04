A 76-year-old father has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his son during a fight at their home in Koropi, eastern Attica, on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. during an argument over the 48-year-old victim’s alleged alcohol addiction.

After fatally shooting his son, the father reportedly called the police and said: “Come over, I have killed my son.”

An investigation is ongoing.