intubation-numbers-continue-to-climb-reaching-new-high-of-847

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) revealed that the number of intubated patients in the country’s ICUs continues to rise, reaching a new high of 847 on Monday.

There were 1,607 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours from 20,848 tests, a jump in the positivity rate up to 7.7% from Saturday’s 3.75%. There were also a total of 78 deaths, bringing the total number up to 9,540.

The geographic distribution remains weighted towards the Greek capital, with Athens and its suburbs recording 675 new cases. The northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 216.