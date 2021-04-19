NEWS

Intubation numbers continue to climb reaching new high of 847

intubation-numbers-continue-to-climb-reaching-new-high-of-847

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) revealed that the number of intubated patients in the country’s ICUs continues to rise, reaching a new high of 847 on Monday.

There were 1,607 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours from 20,848 tests, a jump in the positivity rate up to 7.7% from Saturday’s 3.75%. There were also a total of 78 deaths, bringing the total number up to 9,540.

The geographic distribution remains weighted towards the Greek capital, with Athens and its suburbs recording 675 new cases. The northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 216.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
two-border-checkpoints-open-to-tourists
NEWS

Two border checkpoints open to tourists

varvitsiotis-to-quarantine-after-contact-with-covid-positive-person
NEWS

Varvitsiotis to quarantine after contact with Covid-positive person

A gardener wearing a protective face mask trims a fence at the Sun Beach Resort, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, on the island of Rhodes, April 14. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
TOURISM

Greece opens to tourists, anxious to move on from crisis season

greece-lifts-quarantine-requirements-for-some-visitors
NEWS

Greece lifts quarantine requirements for some visitors

thousands-gather-in-downtown-athens-square-in-defiance-of-pandemic-restrictions
NEWS

Thousands gather in downtown Athens square in defiance of pandemic restrictions

more-employees-required-to-self-test-for-covid-19-as-of-monday
NEWS

More employees required to self-test for Covid-19 as of Monday