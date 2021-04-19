NEWS

Government announces large supply of incoming vaccines

Greece is expected to receive over 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines over the next two months according to a regularly scheduled update on the vaccination drive on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care Marios Themistokleous, these will mostly be Pfizer vaccines (over 5 million) with Moderna (662,000) and Johnson and Johnson (1,260,000) also featuring. There was no confirmation about any AstraZeneca deliveries but there are 450,000 expected doses every month.

“Cancellations are slightly increased for the AZ vaccine in comparison to the rest,” she said, and revealed that most current available vaccination appointments are for the AstraZeneca vaccine. As for the J & J vaccine, Themistokleous stated that the government is waiting for the decision by the European Medicines Agency as well as the National Vaccination Committee but said that it is possible that appointments for the single dose vaccine might start in May.

Themistokleous also announced that the online vaccination appointment booking platform will open on Wednesday for those aged 55-59 and Saturday for those aged 50-54 and reminded citizens that the platform is already open for people of most ages (18-59) with underlying health conditions

The Mega Vaccination Center in Peristeri, northwestern Athens has four rows of 24 vaccination bays, making for a total of 96 vaccination points, which can in theory be all used at the same time. It opened on April 1 and is manned mainly by the Hellenic Armed Forces and personnel from the General Secretariat for Civil Protection. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]
A gardener wearing a protective face mask trims a fence at the Sun Beach Resort, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, on the island of Rhodes, April 14. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
