Food insecurity rose in Greece in last decade, data shows

Food insecurity in Greece has been steadily increasing over the last decade, according to data from the Hellenic and European statistics agencies, ELSTAT and Eurostat. More specifically, Greece rose from 15th place in 2010 in Europe to fifth place in 2019.

The director of the Food Bank, Dimitris Nentas, said, “11.7% of the population – i.e. more than 1 million people – from different social groups, do not have safe access to sufficient quantities of safe and nutritious food.”

He added, “This percentage coincides with the findings of ELSTAT and Eurostat in 2019.” The situation has deteriorated further due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are supporting 150 soup kitchens, which feed 38,700. This number rose to 43,000 people in September 2020,” said Nentas.