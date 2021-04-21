digital-transformation-prioritized-by-local-firms

Digital transformation is a central development strategy for eight out of every 10 companies active in research and development in Greece, while six in 10 plan to continue using telework after the pandemic, according to the findings of a survey conducted by the National Documentation Center (EKT) at the end of 2020.

The survey, titled “The Digital Transformation of Greek Companies, 2020: The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic,” showed that among the top priorities for most companies is the enhancement of their staff’s digital skills as well as the continuous improvement and development of new digital technology products, the strengthening of the supply chain and the implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions.

What’s more, pioneering digital technologies (cybersecurity, cloud computing technologies etc) are becoming increasingly important to domestic businesses.