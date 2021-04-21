NEWS

Digital transformation prioritized by local firms

digital-transformation-prioritized-by-local-firms

Digital transformation is a central development strategy for eight out of every 10 companies active in research and development in Greece, while six in 10 plan to continue using telework after the pandemic, according to the findings of a survey conducted by the National Documentation Center (EKT) at the end of 2020.

The survey, titled “The Digital Transformation of Greek Companies, 2020: The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic,” showed that among the top priorities for most companies is the enhancement of their staff’s digital skills as well as the continuous improvement and development of new digital technology products, the strengthening of the supply chain and the implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions.

What’s more, pioneering digital technologies (cybersecurity, cloud computing technologies etc) are becoming increasingly important to domestic businesses.

Technology Employment Business Survey
READ MORE
greece-aims-to-reopen-restaurants-next-month-state-minister-says
NEWS

Greece aims to reopen restaurants next month, state minister says

self-tests-made-obligatory-to-more-employees-as-of-april-19
NEWS

Self-tests made obligatory to more employees as of April 19

A woman wearing a protective mask walks by a shop on the first day of the re-opening of retail stores, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 5, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Liquidity offered as markets on brink

cyprus-kicks-off-new-registry-declaring-true-company-owners
NEWS

Cyprus kicks off new registry declaring true company owners

restaurants-bars-to-get-e330-mln-boost
CORONAVIRUS

Restaurants, bars to get €330 mln boost

gov-t-unveils-its-roadmap-to-normality
NEWS

Gov’t unveils its roadmap to normality