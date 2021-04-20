pm-to-attend-iniochos-air-force-exercise-on-tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Andravida Air Base in northwestern Peloponnese on Tuesday to attend part of the annual aeronautical exercise Iniochos, running from April 12 to April 22.

A total of seven countries will take part in this year’s exercise which is coordinated by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) over the entirety of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) with the active participation of the Hellenic Navy.

Besides Greece and Cyprus, participating countries include France, Israel, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The air base is located in the regional unit of Elis, and houses the 117th Combat Wing, and the Air Force’s Air Tactics Center.