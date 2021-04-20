pm-slams-plan-for-a-breakaway-super-league

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday weighed in on the controversy sparked by a decision by 12 of Europe’s top football clubs on Sunday to launch a breakaway Super League, saying it is “wrong.”

“The possibility of the unexpected makes football so exciting. The proposal from a few wealthy European clubs to form a closed league totally cuts against the history and tradition of the game,” Mitsotakis said on his official Twitter account. “It is wrong – plain and simple. Fans will not accept it.”

Among the founding members feature Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan, the new organisation said in a statement.