wastewater-analysis-in-attica-shows-viral-load-at-highest-level

Laboratory tests conducted in urban wastewater in the wider region of Athens show that the viral load is at the highest levels since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, two health experts said on Tuesday.

There has been a steady rise since last Wednesday and the peak was recorded last Saturday, according to Theodora Psaltopoulou, Professor of Epidemiology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, who spoke to Greek television network Skai on Tuesday.

“The wastewater indicates that there is a gradual increase, especially in Attica,” she said.

“The numbers are climbing again,” added Vangelis Manolopoulos, Professor of Pharmacology at the Democritus University who also spoke to Skai.

The detailed data will be handed over to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) and will “probably” be publicised in the coming days, they said.

The two health experts believe that the overcrowding observed in recent weeks and incidents such as the illegal parties organised in central squares of Athens, have contributed to the worsening epidemiological data of the region.