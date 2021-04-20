extended-easter-shopping-hours-to-start-on-thursday

Retail stores in Attica will remain open for longer hours ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday next week, starting on Thursday (April 22), the Athens Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The chamber proposes opening from 9 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on April 22, 23 and April 26-29 (Orthodox Holy Week).

On Good Friday, shops will open between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Holy Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shops will also be permitted to open on Sunday, April 25, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, May 2, on Easter Monday, May 3, and on Tuesday, May 4.