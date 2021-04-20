FAGE co-founder Kyriakos Filippou dies, aged 82

Kyriakos Filippou, the businessman who founded FAGE dairy company with his brother Giannis in the 1960s, died on Monday, aged 82.

The cause of death was not made known. His funeral will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis send his condolences to the family of Filippou and the company.

Kyriakos and Giannis Filippou took over their father’s dairy shop in Patisia, central Athens, and turned into an international company with presence in 44 countries. As of 2012, the company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

FAGE, an abbreviation for Filippou Brothers Dairy Company

(in Greek: Filippou Adelphoi Galaktokomikes Epicheiriseis), offers products including yogurt, deserts, milk, dairy creams, cheeses.