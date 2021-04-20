NEWS

FAGE co-founder Kyriakos Filippou dies, aged 82

fage-co-founder-kyriakos-filippou-dies-aged-82
[ANA-MPA]

Kyriakos Filippou, the businessman who founded FAGE dairy company with his brother Giannis in the 1960s, died on Monday, aged 82.

The cause of death was not made known. His funeral will be held on Tuesday afternoon. 

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis send his condolences to the family of Filippou and the company.

Kyriakos and Giannis Filippou took over their father’s dairy shop in Patisia, central Athens, and turned into an international company with presence in 44 countries. As of 2012, the company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

FAGE, an abbreviation for Filippou Brothers Dairy Company
(in Greek: Filippou Adelphoi Galaktokomikes Epicheiriseis), offers products including yogurt, deserts, milk, dairy creams, cheeses.

Death
READ MORE
labor-accident-in-northern-greece
NEWS

Labor accident in northern Greece

[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
NEWS

WHO: Europe has surpassed 1 million Covid-19 deaths

pm-sends-condolences-over-the-death-of-prince-philip
NEWS

PM sends condolences over the death of Prince Philip

[Reuters]
NEWS

President extends condolences over death of Prince Philip 

[AP]
NEWS

UK’s Prince Philip dies, aged 99

police-investigation-under-way-into-mystery-death-of-covid-19-patient
NEWS

Police investigation under way into mystery death of Covid-19 patient