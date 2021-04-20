church-changes-time-of-easter-services

The Permanent Holy Synod (DIS), the ruling body of the Greek Orthodox Church, decided on Tuesday to hold Easter’s main service in church yards, three hours earlier than the regular time, as part of an agreement with the government on how to mark the religious festivities amid the pandemic.

Instead of the customary midnight Resurrection service on Easter Saturday (May 1), the liturgy will be held three hours earlier, at 9 p.m., to avoid overextending the existing 9 p.m. lockdown curfew.

Regular services during Holy Week will take place half an hour earlier, at 6.30 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday, at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, and at 6 p.m. on Friday, allowing one person per 25 sq.m. and a maximum of 100 people inside the church.