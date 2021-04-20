NEWS

Pyatt flies in F-16 fighter jet on sidelines of Iniochos exercise

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt on Tuesday flew in an F-16 fighter jet on the sidelines of the international military exercise Iniochos. 

Pyatt tweeted an image of himself sitting inside the cockpit of the combat aircraft, while hailing the Iniochos exercise for showcasing Greece’s key geostrategic status and its expanding defense cooperation with the US.

“Thank you to USAFE-AFAFRICA for showing me breathtaking views of Greece from the cockpit of an F-16! We proudly join Greece and six other countries for Iniochos showcasing Greece’s unique geostrategic position and our expanding defense partnership which continues to reach new heights,” he tweeted.

[Intime News/File photo]
