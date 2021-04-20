anti-tester-released-pending-trial-in-thessaloniki

A 58-year-old man who had been arrested on Monday in the northern port city of Thessaloniki for refusing to allow his son to comply with a government order that he conduct a home test for the coronavirus before attending classes at his high school was released Tuesday pending trial.

The principal had filed a lawsuit after the man had accompanied his son to school on Monday and demanded that the pupil be allowed to attend classes despite the fact that he had not been tested and did not have the necessary certification in line with safety protocols introduced to allow the reopening of schools.

A prosecutor charged him with inciting disobedience and issuing threats and insults against the school. It was the second arrest of a parent since high schools reopened last week.

On Thursday, the Thessaloniki Court of First Instance had ordered an urgent preliminary examination after a parent in Thessaloniki had urged students via social media not to conduct tests to attend school.