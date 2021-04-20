vaccination-platform-opens-for-people-aged-55-59

People aged 55 to 59 can as of Wednesday schedule their appointment for vaccination against Covid-19, on the emvolio.gov.gr platform. Members of the 50-54 age group will be able to do the same as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to begin in May, provided it receives the green light from the National Vaccination Committee. The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that its safety committee had concluded that a warning should be added to the vaccine’s product information regarding its link with rare blood clots but that the shot’s benefits outweighed the risks.

The National Vaccination Committee will also await the conclusion of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to make its decisions.

As of Tuesday morning, 2,546,154 vaccinations had been carried out, of which 1,774,130 concerned the administration of one dose. The second dose of the vaccine has been given to 772,024 people.