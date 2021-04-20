NEWS

Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defense system

Greece and Saudi Arabia have signed a deal to lend a Patriot air defense system to the Arab country, a Greek diplomat said on Tuesday.

“Τhe agreement was signed by both parties today in Riyadh,” said the offical.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met earlier on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhain in Riyadh.

The US-made Patriot system will be used to protect critical energy facilities in the kingdom, the official said. [Reuters]

