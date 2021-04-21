all-pupils-set-to-return-to-classrooms-on-may-10

All pupils are set to return to school on May 10 while an extension of the academic year is also expected to make up lost ground, according to reports concerning the government’s plans.

What’s more, there will be no end-of-year exams for children in secondary education.

The relevant decisions for the reopening are scheduled to be announced after Easter and they will hinge on the approval of the committee of experts advising the government.

Under the plan, the extension of the school year will be until Friday, June 11 for all grades of high school and June 25 for primary levels.

University entrance exams will start on June 14 or 15.