Health expert warns of ‘fourth wave’ of coronavirus if rules relaxed

A health expert has warned that a fourth wave of coronavirus is possible in Greece in the summer if restrictions are relaxed too far.

“If we let the virus spread uncontrolled, it will do great harm,” Dr George Pavlakis, senior investigator at the human retrovirus section of the American Center for Cancer Research of the National Cancer Institute, told Skai television on Wednesday.

“That would not be the right recipe in view of the summer season,” he said.

Pavlakis said the outbreak of a new strain of Covid-19 would bring a “fourth wave” of infections and cautioned against relaxing restrictions on public movement during the Orthodox Easter week.

Health authorities announced 3,789 new cases of Covid-19 and 87 fatalities Tuesday. The country’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 320,629, with 9,627 dead. A total of 847 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,963 have left ICUs.