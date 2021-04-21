turkish-fm-says-dendias-dishonest-during-press-conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias of being dishonest, after the two clashed during a joint news conference in Ankara on April 15.

In an interview with Haberturk TV late Tuesday, Cavusoglu said Dendias “did not behave honestly” during the unusually tense press conference, violating an agreement between the two that neither would reveal details of their earlier meeting.

Cavusolgu however went on to say that although “this first meeting was not easy… it took place in a more positive atmosphere than we expected.”

“We are ready to take steps to solve the problems. Everyone saw this at the meeting,” he said.