Moderate quake jolts island of Nisyros

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 4.1 struck off the Aegean island of Nisyros shortly after midnight Thursday, Greek authorities said. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 12.06 a.m. local time, 14 kilometers south of the island’s capital, at a depth of 17 kilometers.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.

