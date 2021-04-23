NEWS

Golden Dawn MEP Lagos to lose immunity

golden-dawn-mep-lagos-to-lose-immunity

The European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee approved a draft report on Thursday that recommends lifting MEP Yiannis Lagos’ immunity, with 22 votes in favor and two votes against.

The decision to lift the immunity of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn member is expected to be finalized next week in the plenary of the European Parliament.

In October last year, Lagos and 17 other leading members of Golden Dawn were convicted of running a criminal organization by a three-member criminal court of appeal without suspensive effect.

Lagos received 13 years but left Greece on the day of the verdict and traveled to Brussels, the seat of the European Parliament, to avoid arrest.

Crime EU
