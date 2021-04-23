mandatory-self-test-for-all-public-sector-employees-from-april-26

Deputy Health Minister Vasilis Kontozamanis announced on Friday during a coronavirus briefing that all public sector employees who physically go to their place of work, whether indoors or outdoors, will have to conduct weekly self-tests from April 26. This includes priests, chanters, and other church staff ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter.

The government announced that for the period starting April 26 to May 5 certain groups of employees will be given two free self-tests, instead of the usual one, while teachers will be given self-tests from Easter Thursday onwards.

The deputy minister further announced that from May 10 there will be a gradual increase of public sector employees who will physically return to the workplace, except for high-risk groups that will continue to work remotely.

Finally, Kontozamanis stated that the transition period prior to mandatory self-test period for private sector employees has been extended to May 2.