case-of-coronavirus-variant-prevalent-in-india-confirmed-in-patras

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported on Friday a confirmed case of the B.1.617 coronavirus variant, the prevalent strain in India, detected during testing by the National Genomic Surveillance Network.

According to EODY, the sample was from a male inhabitant of Patras who tested positive for coronavirus during a PCR test on March 22. The epidemiological tracing revealed the patient had no travel history, nor had he been in close contact with any other confirmed case.

When asked about the B.1.617 variant during a regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic, infectious disease expert and government adviser Gkikas Magiorkinis, highlighted that the international community is monitoring the variant and added that there is no evidence that it poses any additional danger.