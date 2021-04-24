NEWS

Prominent actor refutes rape charges

A prominent actor who is accused of raping one of his female colleagues and attempting to rape two other women, also actresses, refuted the claims against him through a memorandum submitted by his lawyer on Friday to the prosecutor investigating the case.

The rape allegedly took place in 2008 while the two attempts, according to the complaints, were made in 2010 and 2014, with the plaintiffs claiming that he was violent with them. The prosecutor’s investigation is now in its final stage, and is expected to decide whether or not to prosecute the actor.

