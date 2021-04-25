support-package-for-younger-generation

Seeking to offset the multifaceted damage wrought by the pandemic on younger generations, the government is drafting plans that foresee the active participation of people aged under 30 in restarting the economy with the help of the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The plan that is being developed at the behest of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis provides for targeted aid, as well as medium-term actions with the ultimate aim of the country’s economical transformation built around the younger generations.

Formulated by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos and Minister of State Theodoros Livanios, the plan envisages the direct involvement of five ministries.

These are the ministries of Education, Labor, Digital Policy, Defense and Culture, and the plan combines innovative approaches but also more “traditional” actions.

More specifically, it foresees the creation of a mechanism that will essentially lead to a subsidy, or a significant discount, for the purchase of tickets for cultural events such as theater, cinema or concerts.

It will also provide as yet unclarified benefits in the realm of tourism.

What’s more, it includes the provision of vouchers for the purchase of computers and data, which is basically a continuation of the Digital Care program that is currently limited to students.

As regards the integration of young people into the workforce, the plan also stipulates the launch of apprenticeship programs for digital skills, grants, the upgrading of vocational training and the support of young scientists.

There will be also changes for those serving in the military so that they can acquire certified professional skills.

The measures will come at a time of growing dissatisfaction among young people in politics, stemming from the multiple restrictions they have had to put up with over the last year due to the pandemic, without being particularly at risk from the virus.

This need to shift the focus of attention to the younger generations is also not lost on the country’s political parties, which recognize that initiatives are needed so that the “multiple pressures” on youngsters triggered by the pandemic do not lead to their total alienation.