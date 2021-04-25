NEWS RESTAURANT HOURS

No curfew violation for anyone leaving a restaurant at 11 p.m., says minister

There will be no curfew violation for anyone leaving a restaurant at 11 p.m. when it closes, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said, referring to the planned opening on May 3. 

“There is no question of a fine,” he said in comments to Mega TV on Saturday. 

“The key is the vaccine. If we persuade our fellow citizens to get vaccinated, then what we are discussing now will not matter,” he added, stressing that “once we reach the wall of immunity we will be able to open everything, without any problems, as in Israel.” 

The closing time for restaurants has been set at 11 p.m. because the infection rate still remains high, he said. 

 

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 file photo, a man sprays water at umbrellas outside a tavern at Plaka district, in Athens, as the restaurant prepares for reopening. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
