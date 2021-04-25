Coronavirus: 1,400 new cases, 57 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,400 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 57 deaths.

The relatively low number of infections is related to the fewer tests conducted – 23,106 against a weekly average of 54,181.

The number of patients on ventilators creeped up again, to 816, from 797 a day earlier, when it had dropped below 800 for the first time in 12 days.

Almost half of the new infections were recorded in the Athens area (676), followed by Thessaloniki (207).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 333,129 cofirmed coronavirus cases, with 10,007 fatalities.