Malls, shopping centers gearing up for Easter shopping

Malls and shopping centers which reopened on Saturday as part of the scheduling for the coming Easter holidays are gearing up for the Orthodox Holy Week which started on Monday, hoping to recoup some of the losses incurred during the lockdown.

All stores require appointments of customers ahead of their visit while a time limit of three hours applies for shopping. Store owners are expected to implement restrictions on number of customers ainside the stoew nd to ensure masks are worn and social distancing observed.

Toy stores, electronic device stores and clothing and shoe retailers are expected to be the most popular shopping preferences of consumers. Store owners hope to make up as much of the annual 1.5-billion-euro sales they usually have in the ten days leading up to Easter Sunday (May 2), Attica Regional Chamber Council President Vassilis Korkidis said on Saturday, speaking for retailers.

Consumers who want to visit stores in person are still expected to send a text message (SMS) to 13022 — the number for visiting stores on three-hour limit — or to fill out a form by hand, additionally to providing as proof of appointment an SMS sent by the store.

Proposed retail hours for Easter Week (Monday, April 26 through Tuesday after Easter) is as follows:

– Monday (April 26), 9 a.m. – 8.30 p.m.

– Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 8.30 p.m.

– Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 8.30 p.m.

– Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8.30 p.m.

– Friday, 1 p.m. – 7.30 p.m.

– Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Easter Sunday (May 2), closed

– Easter Monday (May 3), closed

– Tuesday (observation of May 1 Labor Day), closed

[ANA-MPA]