Woman arrested for pouring petroleum over four teens

A woman was arrested after pouring an unspecified type of petroleum over four teens who were playing below her second-floor balcony in the Athenian district of Vyronas on Sunday.

The incident took place shortly after 10 p.m., while the girls were playing, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. The 37-year-old woman initially told police that her cat had accidentally pushed over a jerry can she kept on the balcony but officers soon established that she did not own a pet. 

Two of the girls — aged 13 and 14 — were transferred to children’s hospital Aghia Sophia with skin irritations on their head and face.

The suspect is expected to face charges of causing bodily injuries.

