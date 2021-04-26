NEWS

Summer weather expected on week leading up to Orthodox Easter

High temperatures and sunny weather are expected in Greece in the week leading up to Orthodox Easter on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin released by Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens.

At its highest, temperatures are expected to reach or even exceed 35 degrees Celsius on Friday and the weekend, Meteo said.

Particularly in Athens, on Friday and Saturday temperatures are forecast to hit 30-32 degrees, while in Patras they will range from 32 to 36 degrees Celsius and in Iraklio, Crete, between 35 and 38C.

The wind will reach 5-6 on the Beaufort scale, while dust from Africa is expected to affect several regions as of Wednesday.

