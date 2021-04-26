NEWS

Year’s first supermoon to rise on Monday and Tuesday night

year-amp-8217-s-first-supermoon-to-rise-on-monday-and-tuesday-night
[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

The first supermoon of 2021 will rise in Greece on Monday and Tuesday night and will be followed by two more supermoons later in the year.

Supermoons occur when the moon passes closest to the Earth in its elliptical orbit, so that the full moon appears larger than usual as a result.

The moon will approach the Earth at a distance of 356,379 kilometres (perigee) on Monday and 357,379 kilometres on Tuesday.

The specific supermoon has been dubber the “Pink Moon” as it corresponded with the early spring blooms of a certain pink wildflower. Although the moon will be bigger and brighter, it will not be tinted pink.

[ANA-MPA]

Science
