fm-calls-on-turkey-to-reach-an-understanding-with-neighbors-over-nuclear-power-plant

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias released a statement on Twitter on the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster on Monday and called on Turkey to discuss its plans for a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu with its neighbors.

“The Chernobyl disaster, the largest nuclear disaster in history, is a constant reminder of the lurking dangers. As I have already stated, Turkey must reach an understanding with its neighboring countries on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project,” read the statement.

Dendias has already discussed the Akkuyu power plant with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in February. Dendias highlighted the risk posed by the nuclear power plant to the countries in its immediate vicinity, the unwillingness of Ankara to share any information about Akkuyu.

The first nuclear reactor is scheduled to come online in 2023 to mark the centenary of the modern Turkish state.