authorities-report-1-317-new-coronavirus-cases-and-80-deaths

Greek health authorities reported 1,317 new cases of coronavirus on Monday bringing the total number of cases up to 334,436 from the start of the pandemic. The new cases were reported from significantly fewer tests (22,373) with a positivity rate of 5.89%.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 80 new deaths, for a total of 10,087. The report by the EODY also revealed that there are 811 patients currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.