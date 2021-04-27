astrazeneca-vaccine-assigned-to-40-44-group

After opening the coronavirus vaccination campaign to the 30-39 age group on Tuesday, but only with the AstraZeneca vaccine, health authorities on Monday said the same vaccine would also be used exclusively for the 40-44 age category.

General Secretary for Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous said that 40- to 44-year-olds can apply for a vaccine appointment on the emvolio.gov.gr platform starting on April 29, but will only get the British shots.

The 45-49 age group will be vaccinated with AZ, but also with the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, he said, adding that the platform for this category will open on May 1.

Take-up of the AstraZeneca shots has been lackluster in some parts of Greece amid concerns that it may cause a very rare type of blood clot.

In a related development, meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed confidence on Monday that around half the Greek population will have received at least one vaccine dose by the end of May.

“Operation Freedom is expanding,” he said using the moniker of the vaccination campaign. “We are close to 3 million vaccines and if we stick to the plan, we can reach 5 million at the end of May,” he told his cabinet.