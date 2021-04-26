NEWS

Survey shows three in four Greeks are positive towards receiving vaccine

Greeks are resoundingly in favour of receiving a vaccination according to a survey conducted by Pulse for SKAI television on Monday.

Specifically, 75% of those participating responded positively when asked if they were planning on receiving a vaccination shot, with 56% replying “definitely” and 19% replying “probably yes.” 22% replied negatively, with 12% responding “definitely not” while 10% said “probably not.”

Most survey participants (56%) also said that they would be looking to get the vaccine “as soon as possible,” with 13% stating that they would “wait a few months.”

Finally, 48% of people surveyed had a positive view of Greece’s vaccination drive, with 25% being very satisfied.

