Dendias heading to Geneva for Cyprus talks

[EPA]

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias is heading to Geneva on Tuesday to attend the informal 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus issue, held from April 27 to 29.

The five-member parties under the aegis of the United Nations include Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, and the three guarantor countries of Greece, Turkey and the UK.

The minister is scheduled to meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Dendias is expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, among others.

[ANA-MPA]

