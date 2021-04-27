greece-awarded-distinction-for-safe-reopening-of-tourism

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) awarded Greece a top international distinction showcasing the country as a global example for the safe opening of tourism in the pandemic.

The “Global Champion Award for Covid-19 Crisis Management” was received by Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis at a special online event during the WTTC’s annual global conference, which is being held this year in Cancun, Mexico.

“The WTCC recognises the [immense effort] to which the employees, entrepreneurs and all those involved in the provision of tourism services have contributed, in an unprecedented success for Greece,” Theoharis said on the award.

“We all managed to keep the national tourism product alive during a difficult period without precedent. And at the same time we have managed to keep alive the hope for millions of people around the world, proving in practice that health safety can be achieved. And safety can in turn make travel possible, even in a state of siege from the pandemic,” he added.

[ANA-MPA]