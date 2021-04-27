Remaining restrictions in inter-municipal travel to be scrapped next week 

The government is planning to scrap remaining restrictions in the travel between municipalities as of May 3, which is the week after the Orthodox Easter.

Current restrictions do not allow inter-municipal movement on weekdays, with an exception for people heading to stores or hairdressers. The public is allowed to switch municipalities on the weekends if they want to exercise.

The news was shared by Panagiotis Stamboulidis, General Secretary for Commerce, who said on Tuesday that the measure will be abolished next week.