Deaths and new cases on the rise again

The number of fatalities from Covid-19 and new infections shot up again on Tuesday, putting a damper on hopes that the picture is starting to show signs of improvement.

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 92 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, which took total fatalities since the start of the health crisis to 10,179. The 24-hour toll showed a marked increase from Sunday’s figure of 57 but also from Monday’s 80.

Transmission also appears to be growing, with EODY reporting 3,313 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a significant jump from Monday’s figure of 1,317 and Sunday’s 1,400.

Pressure on the country’s public health system remains undiminished as well, with authorities saying that 813 Covid-19 patients were on ventilators on Tuesday, compared with 811 on Monday and 816 the day before that. 

